Souders Financial Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,562,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VXUS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.82. 543,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.