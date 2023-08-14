Souders Financial Advisors Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

