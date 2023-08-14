Souders Financial Advisors Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $73.84. 797,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

