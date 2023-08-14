Souders Financial Advisors Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.03. 1,581,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $103.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

