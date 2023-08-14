Souders Financial Advisors Sells 2,672 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.