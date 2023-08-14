SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,460,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,145.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,145.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Majid Emami sold 68,333 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $302,031.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 301,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,173 shares of company stock worth $1,792,647. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOUN traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $2.40. 41,681,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,074,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

