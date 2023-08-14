SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,460,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOUN traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $2.40. 41,681,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,074,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.11.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SoundHound AI
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.