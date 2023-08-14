SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $1.94

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.03. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 23,101,612 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,173 shares of company stock worth $1,792,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after buying an additional 7,669,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 514.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

