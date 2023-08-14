Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,203,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,832,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC cut Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 0.6 %

About Spartan Delta

DALXF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. 56,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

