SPC Financial Inc. Buys 523 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.05. The stock had a trading volume of 227,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,794. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.64.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

