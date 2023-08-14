SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6,128.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,247,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.77. 604,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.