SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 171 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.59. 159,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

