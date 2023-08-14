SPC Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,550 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,145.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $7,192,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,723 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.16. 156,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,867. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

