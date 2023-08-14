SPC Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.74% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $992,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.15. 4,759 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

