SPC Financial Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,326,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,195,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.34. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

