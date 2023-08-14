SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,110 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 517,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,726. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

