SPC Financial Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.65. 1,595,606 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

