SPC Financial Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

STLD stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 609,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

