Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Up 38.9% in July

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance
SPRX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,641. Spear Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.
About Spear Alpha ETF
