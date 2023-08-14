Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Up 38.9% in July

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Price Performance

SPRX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,641. Spear Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

Get Spear Alpha ETF alerts:

About Spear Alpha ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.