SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Up 38.8% in July

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SPI Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SPI

SPI Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 60,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,929. SPI Energy has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative return on equity of 160.66% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPI Energy by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.