SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Up 38.8% in July

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SPI Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative return on equity of 160.66% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPI Energy by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
