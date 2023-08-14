Spire Wealth Management Acquires 9,463 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,240,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 42,402 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS MTUM opened at $144.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

