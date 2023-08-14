Spire Wealth Management Buys 3,298 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $160.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

