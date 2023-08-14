Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 397.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,939 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.37. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.