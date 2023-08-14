Spire Wealth Management Has $3.17 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 414,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $11,494,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.