Spire Wealth Management Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $162.00 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $162.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.