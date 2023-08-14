Spire Wealth Management Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 133.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.05.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

