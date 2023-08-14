Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,938 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.