Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.73% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $73.00 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $77.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

