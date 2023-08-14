Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.36 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 0.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,748. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBA

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

