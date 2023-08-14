Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $19.94 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,838. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ META traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,324,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,388,641. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $782.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

