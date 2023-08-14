Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 44,120 Shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,120 shares during the period. State Bank of India comprises about 0.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

State Bank of India Price Performance

State Bank of India stock remained flat at $72.50 during midday trading on Monday. State Bank of India has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

State Bank of India Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.1947 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. State Bank of India’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

State Bank of India Profile

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBKFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.