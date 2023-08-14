Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STN. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

STN opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. Stantec has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

