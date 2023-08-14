Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Steel Connect stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,231. Steel Connect has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 163.46%.

Insider Activity at Steel Connect

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect

In other news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $398,133.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,220.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,912,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 63,761 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,059,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Connect by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

