Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $82.03 million and $3.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,309.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00279402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.18 or 0.00778520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.46 or 0.00540645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00059367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00121319 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,295,067 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

