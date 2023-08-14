StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.1 %

STEP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,264. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 380.95%.

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.