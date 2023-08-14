Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$44.50

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial started coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

RUSMF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

