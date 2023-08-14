Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$44.50

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial started coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Get Our Latest Report on RUSMF
Russel Metals Stock Up 5.0 %
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.