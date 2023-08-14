Stifel Nicolaus Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$31.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ERF

Enerplus Stock Up 1.2 %

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$22.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. Enerplus has a one year low of C$17.02 and a one year high of C$25.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.