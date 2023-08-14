Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 14th (ABNB, ACDVF, ADSK, AGGZF, AHOTF, AIMFF, AIT, ALL, ALT, AMGN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 14th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $239.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$82.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $107.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $214.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $10.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$26.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $9.25 to $9.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $17.00 to $28.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $40.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $340.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $60.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$77.00.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $83.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2.50 to $0.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.60 to C$4.75.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) had its target price lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$2,850.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3,300.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$11.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$27.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $65.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $5.00 to $3.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$60.00.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $157.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $191.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $322.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $31.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $147.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $18.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $152.00 to $161.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.75 to $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $270.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $600.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $210.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.30 to C$7.00.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $14.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $270.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.50.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$12.00.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $3.00.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$3.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Argus from $70.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $26.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $146.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $32.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$36.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.50 to $7.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $125.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $43.50.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $311.00 to $332.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $69.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $7.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its target price reduced by Noble Financial from $150.00 to $125.00. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $273.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.50.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$44.50.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $276.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $14.25. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $35.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $5.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $2.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $87.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$42.50.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $930.00 to $1,040.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $16.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $48.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $116.00 to $124.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $270.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $9.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $167.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $54.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

