Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 14th (ABNB, ACDVF, ADSK, AGGZF, AHOTF, AIMFF, AIT, ALL, ALT, AMGN)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 14th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $239.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$82.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $107.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $214.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $10.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$26.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $9.25 to $9.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.00.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $17.00 to $28.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $40.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $79.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $340.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $60.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$77.00.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $83.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2.50 to $0.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.60 to C$4.75.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) had its target price lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$2,850.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3,300.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$11.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$27.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $65.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $5.00 to $3.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$60.00.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $157.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $191.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $322.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $31.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $147.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $18.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $152.00 to $161.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.75 to $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $270.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $600.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $210.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.30 to C$7.00.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $14.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $270.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.50.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$12.00.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $3.00.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$3.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Argus from $70.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $26.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $146.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $70.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $32.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$36.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.50 to $7.00.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $125.00 to $134.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $43.50.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $311.00 to $332.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $69.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $7.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) had its target price reduced by Noble Financial from $150.00 to $125.00. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $273.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.50.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$44.50.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $276.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $14.25. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $35.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $5.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $2.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $87.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$42.50.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $930.00 to $1,040.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $27.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $16.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $48.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $116.00 to $124.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $270.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $9.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $167.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $54.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

