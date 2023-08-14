StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

