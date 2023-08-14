StockNews.com Upgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. International Paper’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

