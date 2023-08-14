Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Down 33.0% in July

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HNDL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,398. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.