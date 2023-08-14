Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.33.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.07. 329,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,110. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

