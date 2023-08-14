Sui (SUI) Price Reaches $0.60

Sui (SUI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Sui has a market capitalization of $431.37 million and approximately $62.90 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,162,190 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 723,162,190.4615384 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.59924443 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $62,872,486.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

