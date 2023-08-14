Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 3,465,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,008,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $63.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 433,731 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.