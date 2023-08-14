SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.88

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 323741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get SunPower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SunPower

SunPower Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in SunPower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.