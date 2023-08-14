Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 621,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 2,257,384 shares.The stock last traded at $257.10 and had previously closed at $254.43.

Specifically, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,409 shares of company stock worth $14,164,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,479.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.