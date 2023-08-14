Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 478,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,474,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,662,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,493 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.89 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

