Supreme (LON:SUP) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.00

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.60), with a volume of 296202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.51).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on shares of Supreme in a report on Monday, April 17th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Supreme’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Supreme’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.
Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.
