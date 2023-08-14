Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $316.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.22. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

