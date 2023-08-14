SWS Partners Buys 1,773 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 798,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,070. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $86.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

