SWS Partners Buys Shares of 3,545 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.10 on Monday, reaching $565.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02.
In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 375 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.17, for a total value of $199,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,831,139 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
